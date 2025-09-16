Ferrari shares rose sharply on Tuesday on the Milan Stock Exchange, buoyed by a note from Berenberg in which the broker initiated coverage of the Italian carmaker with a buy recommendation.



At around noon, Ferrari shares were up around 2.6%, while at the same time the FTSE MIB index was down 0.4%. Its market capitalization now stands at nearly €81bn.



In a note entitled "Fast and luxurious," the analyst said he considers the stock a good long-term investment thanks to the group's strong brand (prestige, history in Formula 1, image of exclusivity and luxury), its ability to set high prices and maintain strong profitability, and its scarcity strategy of producing "less than demand," which maintains the desirability of its vehicles.



Even if the number of cars sold is only expected to grow modestly in the future, the financial intermediary believes that Ferrari is in a position to continue to generate good results by increasing its prices and selling more profitable models.



Berenberg therefore believes that Ferrari's profits and margins will be better than the market currently expects, while pointing out that the announcements planned for October (investor day and new models) could also be positive catalysts for the stock.



The professional is therefore initiating coverage with a buy rating and a target price of €484.