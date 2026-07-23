As the escalating Middle East conflict threatens to block key shipping routes, cautious investors are examining the company's record-breaking financial resilience.

Published on 07/23/2026 at 05:56 am EDT - Modified on 07/23/2026 at 07:36 am EDT

The UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051 aims to improve food security through agricultural innovation and sustainable farming practices, an ambition that relies on a stable supply of fertilizers.

Globally, the sector is growing, with the Food and Agriculture Organization reporting that global urea (nitrogen) production rose by 3% in 2024 as key exporters like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and India increased output. However, recent geopolitical tensions and supply chain bottlenecks highlight just how vulnerable this market remains, as shipping and trade disruptions can quickly bottleneck product availability.

As the world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and net ammonia combined, the Middle East firm Fertiglobe Plc could benefit from these structural demand drivers, while its regional exposure means escalating regional conflicts still pose a major threat to its supply networks.

Yields of dreams

Revenue climbed 32% y/y to USD 915.1m in Q1 26 from USD 694.9m in Q1 25, although the company’s own-produced sales volumes fell 12% y/y. The reason is simple: the company sold fewer products due to export route disruptions, but fertilizer prices rose as global urea and ammonia markets tightened sharply.

Operating profit rose 45% y/y to USD 265.9m in Q1 26 from USD 183.7m a year earlier. Operating profit outpaced revenue growth, suggesting that management extracted more value from favorable market conditions. The company also improved its global urea factory utilization rate to 96%, a significant jump from 87% in Q1 25, while delivering record performance in Egypt.

Net profit nearly tripled, rising 173% y/y to USD 197.9m from USD 72.6m in Q1 25. This figure included a one-off USD 52.7m gain related to the reduction in Fertil's UAE tax rate. Excluding that benefit, adjusted net profit increased 98% to USD 144.8m from USD 73.2m.

Cash generation improved, but not nearly as dramatically as earnings. Free cash flow rose 10% to USD 235.4m from USD 213.3m in Q1 25.

Waiting to bloom

Fertiglobe's valuation remains modest relative to its historical trading range. At USD 0.7 (AED 2.6), the stock is only 3.9% higher than a year ago, although it continues to trade well below its 52-week high of USD 1.1 (AED 3.90). The market is yet to re-rate the stock despite the improvement in fundamentals.

The market is currently valuing the company at 10.5x FY 26 estimated earnings, a discount to its 3-year average P/E of 12.3x, which implies that commodity risk is already priced in. At the same time, investors are being paid to wait, with the stock offering up to a 6.8% dividend yield in FY 26 and 6.9% in FY 28.

Analysts remain constructive overall, with 11 out of 15 onlookers having “Buy” ratings, with the other four on “Hold”. More importantly, their average target price of USD 0.1 (AED 3.6) indicates 36% upside from current levels. The market is yet to factor in the company's earnings resilience.

Note that this positive outlook is balanced by geopolitical risks and shipping bottlenecks.

The fault lines

Fertiglobe faces risks from geopolitical tensions, trade disruptions, and volatile nitrogen markets. In Q1 26, trade route disruptions from the UAE contributed to a decline in own-produced sales volumes, while the Middle East conflict affected shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global urea exports. These factors could continue to disrupt logistics, increase transportation costs, and affect product deliveries. Fertiglobe is also exposed to fluctuations in global fertilizer prices, and higher tariffs on Russian and Belarusian fertilizers may alter trade patterns and competitive dynamics.