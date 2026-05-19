FMR LLC, the holding company for Fidelity Investments, has notified the AMF that it crossed above the 5% threshold in both capital and voting rights of GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) on May 7, acting indirectly through its controlled subsidiaries.
The declarant specified that it indirectly holds 1,898,808 GTT shares representing an equivalent number of voting rights, or 5.12% of the capital and voting rights of the engineering firm, which specializes in membrane containment systems for LNG.
Gaztransport & Technigaz is the world's leader in designing cryogenic membrane containment systems used for the marine transport and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) storage. Net sales in 2025 break down by source of income as follows:
- collection of fees (92.1%): income from the construction of LNG tankers (94.4% of net sales in 2025), LNG-powered ships (2.7%), floating storage and regasification units (1.5%) and floating LNG production, storage and offloading units (1.4%);
- sales of services (2.8%): engineering, consulting, training, assistance to the maintenance and technical studies implementation services;
- sales of marine and digital solutions (4.5%): designed to improve the operational performance, safety, and energy efficiency of fleets;
- sales of hydrogen (0.6%).
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