FMR LLC, the holding company for Fidelity Investments, has notified the AMF that it crossed above the 5% threshold in both capital and voting rights of GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) on May 7, acting indirectly through its controlled subsidiaries.

The declarant specified that it indirectly holds 1,898,808 GTT shares representing an equivalent number of voting rights, or 5.12% of the capital and voting rights of the engineering firm, which specializes in membrane containment systems for LNG.