Fielmann Group's H1 2025 results boasted remarkable revenue growth and a significant expansion in its margin, driven by robust organic growth and the consolidation of US acquisitions. The company ison track to exceed its Vision 2025 targets, with a promising outlook for the full year. In addition, Fielmann's upcoming promotion to the MDAX index underscores its successful international expansion and strong market position.

Published on 09/09/2025 at 07:12 am EDT - Modified on 09/09/2025 at 08:11 am EDT

Fielmann Group AG, previously known as Fielmann AG, is a German company specializing in the manufacture of eyewear products, including glasses and contact lenses. Their optical product lineup features frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, safety eyewear, accessories, and various merchandise such as bifocal and varifocal glasses. Fielmann Group AG operates through a network of subsidiaries and retailers across several countries, including Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Poland. The production of their optical products is managed by Rathenower Optik GmbH. Fielmann Group AG is a subsidiary of Korva SE, which is affiliated with Inter-Optik GmbH & Co KG.

Fielmann Group has over 22,200 employees, with operations geographically divided into: Germany, its main market (64.3%), Switzerland (9.6%), North America (8.3%), Spain (8%), Austria (4.2%) and Others (5.6%).

Robust H1 25 growth

Fielmann Group released its H1 25 earnings on August 28, 2025, posting revenue of €1.2bn, up 12.3% y/y, primarily driven by a combination of solid organic growth (4.4%) and the consolidation of US acquisitions; mainly Shopko Optical (adding 7.9%). Additional support came from steady growth across all product categories (notably eyewear and hearing aids), innovation in adjacent eye health services, and continued strength in both major European markets and the expanding US segment.

EBITDA rose by 23.4% y/y to €284m, with margins expanding 208bp to 23.2%. Moreover, net income increased by 22.3% y/y to €103.7m. In addition, the company’s 2025 outlook remains robust, with management confirming full-year guidance of approximately €2.5bn in sales and EBITDA growth to €580m, supported by sustained organic growth and improved profitability through enhanced sales mix, productivity gains, and strict cost control.

Uplisting in MDAX

Fielmann Group AG is set to be uplisted into the MDAX index by Deutsche Börse from September 22, 2025, marking a significant recognition of the company's robust growth and successful international expansion. Driven by its Vision 2025 strategy, Fielmann has evolved into a leading global provider of vision and hearing care, now serving about 30 million customers across Europe and North America with glasses, contact lenses, eye care, and hearing aids. This achievement comes as the company posts double-digit sales and profitability growth and meets its margin goals for 2025.

Strong growth projections

Fielmann Group has posted a revenue CAGR of 10.5% over FY 21-24, reaching €2.3bn, driven by market share gains in vision care and audiology and consolidation of US acquisitions. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 7.9%, reaching €350m, with a margin of 15.5%. Net income increased with a CAGR of 3.6% to €152m.

Consistent growth in net income led to an increase in FCF over FY 21-24, reaching €259m from €216m, supported by robust improvement in cash inflow from operations, which rose from €347m to €410m. Moreover, the gearing improved slightly from 105.5% to 100% in FY 24.

In comparison, National Vision Holdings, Inc., a global peer, fared worse, reporting a negative revenue CAGR of 4.3% to €1.8bn in FY 24. EBITDA also declined at a CAGR of 23.1% to €125m. Net income decreased at a CAGR of 39.4% to minus €28.5m in FY 24.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 6.4% over FY 24-27, reaching €2.7bn in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect EBITDA CAGR of 11.5% to €652m, with margins expanding by 313bp to 23.9%. Net income is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 18.2% to €252m. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 13.3% and a net profit CAGR of 220% for National Vision Holdings.

Stable dividend yield

Over the past year, the company's stock delivered strong returns of approximately 24.7%. In comparison, National Vision Holdings’ stock delivered higher returns of about 138.4% over the same period. In addition, the company paid an annual dividend of €1.2 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 2.8%. Moreover, analysts expect an average dividend yield of 2.8% over the next three years.

Fielmann Group is currently trading at a P/E of 22.7x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of €2.4, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 28.3x and that of National Vision Holdings’ P/E of 61.1x. In terms of EV/EBITDA, the company is currently trading at 9.2x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBITDA of €574.4m, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 10x but lower than National Vision Holdings (13.4x).

Fielmann Group is monitored by eight analysts, with five having ‘Buy’ ratings, and three having ‘Hold’ rating, with an average target price of €61.9, implying 12.5% upside potential from the current price.

Overall, Fielmann Group's impressive H1 2025 results and upcoming MDAX uplisting highlight its strong market position and successful international expansion. The company's robust growth projections, consistent profitability, and stable dividend yield reflect its solid financial health and strategic execution.

However, Fielmann Group's outlook is challenged by several risks: macroeconomic uncertainty affecting consumer spending, exchange rate volatility impacting earnings, geopolitical risks disrupting supply chains, a shortage of skilled labor, operational execution issues with US acquisitions, and competitive pressure from online retailers and international chains.