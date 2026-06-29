Figeac Aéro continues to expand in ground defense

Figeac Aéro said it has been selected to produce components for the Leclerc tank modernization program used by the French army

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/29/2026 at 02:38 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The contract will be carried out by its subsidiary Mécabrive Industries, which specializes in non-aeronautical defense activities.



The company will manufacture small- and mid-sized aluminum parts for optronic and navigation systems that will equip Leclerc tanks.



The equipment is intended to improve the armored vehicles' vision, detection, recognition and precision capabilities under the modernization program launched by the French defense procurement agency, the Direction générale de l'armement (DGA), and the French Army, pending the Leclerc's replacement around 2035.



The contract, estimated to run for five years, is expected to enter the mass-production phase during fiscal year 2027-2028.

For Figeac Aéro, the order underscores the ramp-up of its defense business, where the group already has a presence through aeronautics programs such as the Rafale. The company also aims to capitalize on rising military spending, particularly in Europe, by strengthening its defense-dedicated industrial capabilities as part of its PILOT 28 strategic plan.