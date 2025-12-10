Figeac Aéro improves its current EBITDA margin

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/10/2025 at 01:44 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Figeac Aéro posted a net loss of €17.4 million for the first half of 2025-26, compared with a loss of €4.4 million a year earlier, but current EBITDA rose 18.6% to €30.6 million, representing a margin increase of 130 basis points to 14.2%.



"This change is mainly due to growth in activity and, to a lesser extent, continued progress in Mexico and contract renegotiations," explained the aerospace equipment manufacturer.



Figeac Aéro recorded half-year revenue of €215.3 million, representing organic growth of 9.6% (+7.7% on a reported basis), marking its 18th consecutive quarter of revenue growth.



"Business is being driven by the Aero activities, with strong growth in almost all Airbus programs and the LEAP engine, which is benefiting from the recovery in volumes of the 1B engine powering Boeing's 737s, and by the Defense & Energy activities," he explains.



The group confirms its financial targets for the 2025-26 financial year of revenue between €470 and €490 million, current EBITDA between €77 and €83 million, free cash flow between €35 and €40 million, and financial leverage reduced to around 3 times.