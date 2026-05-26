The American client, a leading manufacturer of civil and military aircraft, has ordered wing spars for one of its commercial platforms.
Wing spars are large-scale machined aluminum components that serve as the primary structural element of the wing along its span. They typically extend from the root to the tip of the wing, supporting both weight and aerodynamic loads.
Production will take place at the group's Wichita facility and is expected to commence in the second half of the current fiscal year. No significant capital expenditure is anticipated, as production will leverage existing industrial capacity.
With this new contract, Figeac Aéro reaffirms its target of achieving annual revenue between 80 million euros and 100 million euros by March 2028.
Shane Torgler, Director of Figeac Aéro Wichita, stated: 'This new contract illustrates both the development potential identified at the start of the partnership and the prospect of supporting our clients' growing needs in both the civil and military sectors in the United States.'
Figeac Aéro is specialized in the production of structural components in light alloys and hard metals, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies intended for use in the aeronautics industry. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- production of structural components for aeronautics (90.8%);
- other (9.2%).
France accounts for 65.5% of net sales.
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