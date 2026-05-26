Figeac Aéro secures contract with U.S. client

Figeac Aéro has announced the expansion of its partnership with a U.S.-based client. The group has signed a new multi-million dollar contract for the production of wing spars.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 05/26/2026 at 12:06 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The American client, a leading manufacturer of civil and military aircraft, has ordered wing spars for one of its commercial platforms.



Wing spars are large-scale machined aluminum components that serve as the primary structural element of the wing along its span. They typically extend from the root to the tip of the wing, supporting both weight and aerodynamic loads.



Production will take place at the group's Wichita facility and is expected to commence in the second half of the current fiscal year. No significant capital expenditure is anticipated, as production will leverage existing industrial capacity.



With this new contract, Figeac Aéro reaffirms its target of achieving annual revenue between 80 million euros and 100 million euros by March 2028.



Shane Torgler, Director of Figeac Aéro Wichita, stated: 'This new contract illustrates both the development potential identified at the start of the partnership and the prospect of supporting our clients' growing needs in both the civil and military sectors in the United States.'