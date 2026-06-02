Figeac Aéro signs new contract in Mexico for A220 program

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/02/2026 at 12:05 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Figeac Aéro has announced the signing of a new contract in Mexico for the production of electrical equipment components for the A220 program.



The contract covers the manufacturing of medium-sized aluminum sub-assemblies for electrical equipment on the A220.



This new agreement is part of the client's supply chain development in Mexico.



The Group possesses significant expertise and industrial capacity that can be immediately deployed for sheet metal and assembly activities, without requiring further investment.



Figeac Aéro anticipates total revenue over the duration of the contract of approximately $18 million, with cruising speed expected to be reached by 2027.



Guillaume Pirat, Sales Director North America, stated: 'We are experiencing strong momentum in North America. This is supported by the established confidence of major aerospace OEMs in supporting the development of strategic aircraft programs.'



'By leveraging our expertise and the Group's investment efforts in Mexico, we have been able to offer a robust and competitive industrial solution. This allows us to realize the significant growth potential of the region,' added Benjamin Thomas, Director of Aerospace Operations North America.