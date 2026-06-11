Figeac Aero Slumps Following Results, TP ICAP Midcap Remains Positive

The analyst has reaffirmed its buy rating on the stock, maintaining a price target of €13.5. The market is proving less forgiving: shares are down 3.2% at €10.2.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/11/2026 at 05:28 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Yesterday evening, Figeac Aero reported revenue of €486.8m for the 2025/26 fiscal year, representing organic growth of 15.8% (+12.6% on a reported basis) compared to the 2024/25 fiscal year, in line with consensus estimates.



However, operating profit came in at €28.2m, up 26% but significantly below the consensus forecast of €33.2m, while net income reached €0.5m, also falling far short of the €12.2m expected by analysts.



This morning, TP ICAP Midcap argued that the group's trajectory remains solid, highlighting the 15.8% organic growth and current EBITDA of €78.7m, which rose 24% excluding currency effects. Furthermore, financial leverage continued to improve, reaching 3.35x compared to 3.8x a year earlier.



According to the analyst, market dynamics remain favorable: rising production rates in civil aeronautics, the potential of the A350 program, and robust demand in defense are supporting the group's growth outlook.



The research firm also noted that price pressures remain limited due to persistent supply chain tensions, providing subcontractors with the opportunity to preserve or even improve their margins.



Finally, the analyst addressed the additional €20m to €30m budget earmarked to increase industrial capacity, support defense operations, and seize potential value-accretive M&A opportunities. The broker believes this investment should consolidate Figeac Aero's competitive position over the medium term.