Figeac Aéro shares fell 2% after the aerospace equipment manufacturer announced an 8.4% increase in revenue (+10.3% organic growth) for its first quarter of 2025-26, reaching €101.9m.



Business was mainly driven by aerostructures and aeroengines, with sales reaching €94.3m, up 12.2% organically, a trend supported by all major aerospace programs, and in particular a sharp acceleration in the A350 and LEAP-1B programs.



Defense and energy activities declined by 9.6%, mainly due to operational difficulties related to bad weather that impacted Mécabrive Industries in June, but Figeac leaves the growth outlook for these activities unchanged.



While remaining attentive to developments in the macroeconomic environment, the group confirms its trajectory of profitable growth and debt reduction. For the 2025-26 financial year, it anticipates sales of between €470m and €490m, as well as current EBITDA of between €77m and €83m.