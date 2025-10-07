Figma's stock rose over 10% on Monday, marking its biggest gain since its IPO in July. The rally followed OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's demonstration of advanced Figma integration into ChatGPT at the DevDay conference in San Francisco. Altman showed how users can now call on third-party applications directly from a conversation, illustrating the use with a concrete example of product design with Figma.

With this integration, a user can ask ChatGPT to create a functional diagram from a sketch, and the Figma application will automatically perform the task. This demonstration generated a lot of excitement, propelling the stock up 16% during trading. The integration is based on OpenAI's new Apps SDK, which allows developers to connect their services to ChatGPT while remaining in the chat interface. Figma can be paired with its collaborative tool FigJam to extend teamwork on projects.

Apps SDK is based on the Model Context Protocol, an open standard developed by Anthropic. Altman said that developers will be able to submit their applications for validation by the end of 2025 and eventually benefit from new monetization options. OpenAI is expanding its commercial integrations, having recently enabled the purchase of Etsy products from ChatGPT, a strategy that paves the way for an integrated conversational application ecosystem.