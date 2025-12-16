Financial autonomy until the fourth quarter of 2027 for Abivax

In its quarterly report, Abivax reported cash and cash equivalents of €589.7 million as of September 30, 2025, representing financial autonomy until the fourth quarter of 2027.



For the first nine months of 2025, the biotechnology company incurred a net loss of €254.1 million, up from €136.9 million a year earlier, with its operating loss increasing from €130.2 million to €174.4 million.



This increase in the operating loss is due to higher operating expenses, particularly research and development expenses (+€25.4 million) and, to a lesser extent, general and administrative expenses (+€16.5 million).