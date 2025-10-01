Firefly Aerospace's stock dived over 24% on Tuesday, the day after its Alpha Flight 7 rocket exploded during a test at its Briggs, Texas, facility. The company said the accident occurred during a first-stage test and that all safety procedures had been followed, ensuring the safety of personnel and nearby infrastructure.

Founded eight years ago, Firefly operates in a highly competitive space sector dominated by SpaceX and other players backed by large corporations. However, it has secured contracts with NASA, Lockheed Martin, and L3Harris Technologies, including a $177m contract with the US space agency. Northrop Grumman has also invested $50m in the company, which develops rockets, orbital tugs, and lunar landers.

Firefly went public in August with a valuation of $6.3bn, raising $868m, with its stock taking off 34% on its IPO day. Since then, it has lost over half its value, reflecting the technical challenges the company continues to face. Despite the successful moon landing of its Blue Ghost module this year, Firefly has already experienced several setbacks, including a failed launch in April. However, the company says that each incident is a "learning experience" that will help strengthen the reliability of its systems.