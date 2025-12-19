First Airbus A321XLR Delivered to Qanot Sharq

Airbus has announced the delivery of the first of its four A321XLR aircraft to Qanot Sharq, one of Uzbekistan's leading private passenger airlines, under a long-term lease agreement with Air Lease.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/19/2025 at 09:04 am EST

With this delivery, Qanot Sharq becomes the first operator of the A321XLR in Central Asia and the CIS countries (Commonwealth of Independent States, comprising several former Soviet republics).



This aircraft will support the airline's ambition to modernize its fleet, expand its international route network, and operate new connections to key markets in Asia, including Sanya and Busan, as well as New York (via Budapest).



The A321XLR represents the next evolutionary step in the A320neo family, meeting market demands for greater range and payload, and notably offering an unprecedented range of up to 4,700 nautical miles.