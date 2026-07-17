Maison Pommery & Associés reported revenue of €95.7m for the first six months of 2026, a decline of 12.4%, driven by the sale of Heidsieck & Co Monopole (-€9.6m) and lower interprofessional sales, with no contribution to EBITDA (-€4.5m).
On a like-for-like basis, revenue nevertheless rose by 0.6%, with the Champagne business (+4.4% like-for-like) posting higher sales volumes to customers, "underscoring the solid momentum in commercial execution and the appeal of the group's strategic brands".
The Champagne Pommery & Greno brand delivered strong momentum in the first half, with revenue up 7.1%. The group began distributing Champagne Pompadour in its main markets, with early positive results helping to increase the premium share of its portfolio.
Maison Pommery intends to sustain its commercial momentum in the second half by focusing on developing its premium cuvées and strengthening its positions in its core markets. In parallel, refinancing work is continuing in consultation with its banking partners.
Maison Pommery & Associés (formerly Vranken-Pommery Monopole) is No. 2 worldwide in champagne production and sales. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of champagnes (92.7%): Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte, Bissinger & Co. brands, etc. The group also produces port and Douro wine (Rozès, Sao Pedro and Terras do Grifo brands);
- sale of rosé wines (7.3%): Sables de Camargue wine (Pink Flamingo brand) and Provence wine (Château La Gordonne).
At the end of 2024, the group had 4 production sites located in France (3) and Portugal.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (41.1%), Europe (37.6%) and other (21.3%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.