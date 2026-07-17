First-half revenue declines at Maison Pommery

Maison Pommery & Associés reported revenue of €95.7m for the first six months of 2026, a decline of 12.4%, driven by the sale of Heidsieck & Co Monopole (-€9.6m) and lower interprofessional sales, with no contribution to EBITDA (-€4.5m).

On a like-for-like basis, revenue nevertheless rose by 0.6%, with the Champagne business (+4.4% like-for-like) posting higher sales volumes to customers, "underscoring the solid momentum in commercial execution and the appeal of the group's strategic brands".



The Champagne Pommery & Greno brand delivered strong momentum in the first half, with revenue up 7.1%. The group began distributing Champagne Pompadour in its main markets, with early positive results helping to increase the premium share of its portfolio.



Maison Pommery intends to sustain its commercial momentum in the second half by focusing on developing its premium cuvées and strengthening its positions in its core markets. In parallel, refinancing work is continuing in consultation with its banking partners.