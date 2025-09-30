Roche announces positive initial results for its TSIX study program, which evaluated its new sixth-generation high-sensitivity Troponin T test for the diagnosis of heart attacks, a test that recently received CE marking.



The study results showed that Elecsys Troponin T hs Gen 6 was able to identify acute myocardial infarction (AMI), or heart attack, and identify individuals without AMI with a high level of accuracy.



Roche's test therefore helps clinicians quickly identify heart attacks and rule out non-cardiac causes, ensuring that patients receive the care they need as soon as possible.



This enables effective triage of patients presenting to the emergency department, ensuring that healthcare resources can be focused where they are most needed, the Swiss group adds.