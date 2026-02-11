Fitch Downgrades Eramet's Rating as Company Seeks Higher Nickel Quotas in Indonesia

Fitch Ratings has lowered Eramet's credit rating from "BB-" to "B", maintaining a negative outlook. At the same time, the group has acknowledged the new quotas imposed by Indonesia on Weda Bay.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 02/11/2026 at 03:23 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The rating agency justifies this decision by forecasting weak earnings for the 2025-2026 period and explains that the negative outlook reflects expectations of a very high financial leverage in 2025-2026, as well as uncertainty regarding the company's deleveraging trajectory. Achieving this will require successful implementation of the company's strategy and some degree of market recovery.



Fitch anticipates a more significant rebound in earnings starting in 2027 and a reduction in negative free cash flow through 2029. The performance improvement plan undertaken by the mining group is seen as a vital initiative to turn around results, but additional measures will be needed to reduce the absolute debt stock, which continues to accumulate, according to the rating agency.



Specifically, adjusted EBITDA is expected to fall short of Fitch's forecasts in 2025-2026, settling at around €300 million in 2025. At the same time, by the end of 2025, net debt is expected to exceed €2 billion.



Fitch Ratings' projections do not factor in the establishment of nickel quotas in Indonesia by mid-2026 or any short-term improvement in the lithium market, which could add gains in 2026. Market developments and the company's actions over the next 12 to 18 months will determine the shape of the recovery and the timeline for returning to sustainable debt levels.



Regarding the Indonesian quotas, Eramet announced this morning that its local joint venture, PT Weda Bay Nickel, has received from authorities an initial annual production and sales volume cap of 12 million tonnes as part of the submission of its new work plan and budget (RKAB), compared to the 32 Mt initially granted for 2025 (raised to 42 Mt in July). The group acknowledges Indonesia's quota policy, aimed at sustainably supporting the nickel industry and balancing the market. PT WBN will prepare its new plan, adjust its mining operations, and intends to quickly request an upward revision of its quota.



Governance Crisis



Finally, it should also be noted that Eramet is facing a governance crisis. On Monday, the group announced that its Chief Financial Officer has been temporarily relieved of duties to allow for the proper conduct of an investigation. This investigation was launched following a report from several members of the finance department regarding management practices within that division. In addition, on February 1, the board of directors decided to terminate the mandate of CEO Paulo Castellari due to disagreements over management methods. He had been at the helm of the group for less than a year.



Since the announcement of the CEO's departure, Eramet's share price has dropped by 13.89%, but is still up 10.23% since the beginning of the year.