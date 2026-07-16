Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings is confirming, for the fifth consecutive year since 2022, Kaufman & Broad's "Investment grade" rating, "BBB-", with stable outlook.
An "Investment grade" rating indicates that the company's debt carries a relatively low risk of default.
Fitch Ratings rates companies on several criteria, such as the nature of the debt outstanding, and the ability to carry out structural reforms.
For Fitch Ratings, the confirmation of the rating reflects Kaufman & Broad's solid business and financial profile in a French market that remains sluggish.
This solid financial position is supported by limited working capital needs, which support its cash cycle.
Fitch expects the group to maintain a strong net cash position thanks to high pre-sales rates, cost control, covering land and construction, as well as strong selectivity in land acquisitions, enabling it to adjust prices to market levels.
Finally, Fitch notes that Kaufman & Broad is expected to continue to maintain a positive net cash position in 2026.
To date, Kaufman & Broad is the only pure-play developer in continental Europe to benefit from an Investment Grade rating.
Kaufman & Broad SA is one of the leaders of housing builders in France. Net sales break down by type of assets as follows:
- residences (76.7%): apartments (93.5% of sales; 4,177 units delivered in 2024/25; Kaufman & Broad and Résidences Bernard Teillaud brands) and single-family homes (6.5%; 241 units delivered);
- business real estate (21.9%): primarily offices and business sites;
- student residences (0.8%).
The remaining net sales (0.6%) are for land sale and fees collecting.
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