Five Below, Inc. continues to strengthen its position as a leading value retailer, driven by broad-based sales momentum across all product segments. The company's recent debut in the Pacific Northwest underscores its commitment to capturing growth opportunities and enhancing its reputation for trend-forward, affordable offerings.

Published on 11/10/2025 at 04:54 am EST - Modified on 11/10/2025 at 05:12 am EST

Five Below is an American specialty discount retail chain that was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia. The company targets tweens, teens and young adults. Its core strategy is centered on offering trend-right merchandise priced at $5 or less, including brands across Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, etc. The company operates a total of 1,858 stores across 44 states in the US.

Debut in Pacific Northwest

On October 17, 2025, Five Below announced the opening of eight new stores in the Pacific Northwest region, across Washington and Oregon. Priced between $1 and $5, these trend-right and extreme-value offerings will bring a new shopping experience to its customers. This expansion serves as a strategic move to capture fresh opportunities in an untapped regional market, expanding its assortment of tech, toys, home décor and seasonal gifts.

Consistent expansion trend

Five Below demonstrated steady performance over FY 21-24, achieving a revenue CAGR of 10.8%, reaching $3.9bn, driven by simplified pricing, aggressive store expansion and higher merchandise sales. EBITDA registered a CAGR of 1.9%, reaching $491m. However, margins declined by 365bp to 12.7%.

Over FY 21-24, cash flow rose from $328m to $431m. This led to cash and cash equivalent increasing from $65m to $332m. Meanwhile, its gearing improved from 116% to 109.6%.

Over Q2 25, the company posted double-digit revenue growth, driven by an increase in comparable and non-comparable sales, bolstered by the opening of 32 net new stores. However, its EBITDA margin contracted by 26bp to 9.7%.

In comparison, Urban Outfitters, Inc., a local peer, reported a lower revenue CAGR of 6.9% over FY 21-24, reaching $5.6bn in FY 24. EBITDA grew at a CAGR of 5.8% to $602m. However, its margin contracted by 32bp to 10.8%.

Robust returns

Five Below's stock delivered strong returns of 76.5% over the past year. In comparison, Urban Outfitters delivered returns of 69.1%.

Five Below is currently trading at a P/E of 30.0x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $5.1, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 32.1x but higher than that of Urban Outfitters (12.3x). The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA of 14.1x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBITDA of $558.9m, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 17.4x but higher than Urban Outfitters (7.1x).



The stock is monitored by 23 analysts, with 12 having 'Buy' ratings and 11 having 'Hold' ratings for a target price of $161.9, implying 6.3% upside potential from the current market price.

Looking ahead, analysts projected EBITDA CAGR of 10.1%, reaching $699.1m, with a margin of 12.8% over FY 24-27. Net income is projected to rise at a CAGR of 11.4%, reaching $350.4m. Likewise, for Urban Outfitters, the EBITDA is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 12.3%, and net income is projected to increase at a CAGR of 11.1% over FY 24-27.

Overall, Five Below demonstrated strong operational momentum and effective market expansion. Looking forward, it remains well-positioned to maintain momentum and address dynamic market needs. However, it faces risks from supply chain disruptions, increased competition in discount retail, and inflation.