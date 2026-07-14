Five European industrial groups team up to develop an exo-atmospheric interceptor

The project aims to give Europe a sovereign defense capability against medium-range and intermediate-range ballistic missiles, complementing existing systems and ensuring interoperability with NATO.

Airbus, Destinus, MBDA Deutschland, Safran Electronics & Defense and Thales announced the signing of a letter of intent to create the Bliksem EXO consortium, a European industrial partnership intended to develop a sovereign exo-atmospheric interceptor against medium-range and intermediate-range ballistic missiles.



The program aims to strengthen Europe's missile defense capabilities by providing the upper layer of interception. It is designed to be fully interoperable with NATO's Integrated Air and Missile Defense system and the European Sky Shield Initiative.



In detail, within the consortium Airbus Defence and Space will be responsible for command, control and operations management systems (BMC4I), while Destinus will handle system integration.



MBDA Deutschland will supply the propulsion unit, the launcher and the container, Safran Electronics & Defense will develop the sensor and guidance system for the intercept vehicle, and Thales will be responsible for the radars and the detection chain.



Engineering work is set to begin in August 2026, and a test of the exo-atmospheric intercept vehicle is planned for 2027.



The partners expect to sign a binding consortium agreement within 3 months, with the letter of intent, at this stage, creating no obligation to finance, purchase, or supply.

