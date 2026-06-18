Donald Trump's signing of the Iran deal on Wednesday in Versailles is a welcome relief for markets and for global trade. However, it does not guarantee a lasting de-escalation. Many risks could still materialize, from implementation setbacks to renewed regional tensions. But if we assume that peace holds, five stocks look particularly interesting to play this theme.

A geopolitical de-escalation scenario would not benefit every company in the same way. Some stocks would gain from lower oil prices, some from stronger trade flows, others from better consumer confidence or improved travel demand.

The basket below combines cyclical recovery exposure with company-specific quality. The numbers are based on MarketScreener data, using mainly 2026E valuation multiples to keep the comparison consistent.

Delta Air Lines

Market narrative: Lower geopolitical tensions could remove part of the risk premium embedded in oil prices, supporting airline margins. Delta is one of the most direct U.S. large-cap ways to play lower fuel costs and resilient travel demand.

Fundamentals: Delta remains one of the stronger operators in the airline industry. MarketScreener forecasts an EBITDA margin of around 11.6% in 2026E and a net margin of around 4.2%, after stronger margins in 2024 and 2025. The group is profitable, but the airline model remains capital-intensive and sensitive to fuel, labor and demand.

Valuation: Delta trades at around 17.5x 2026E earnings, 0.96x EV/Sales and 8.3x EV/EBITDA. That is not a deep-value multiple, but it remains reasonable for a company with clear operating leverage to lower oil prices.

Sentiment: The stock has already rebounded, with a +18.5% move year-to-date. Sentiment is therefore no longer depressed, but airlines still trade with a structural discount because investors remain wary of fuel volatility, labor costs and cyclicality.

Risk: Demand matters more than fuel costs. If lower oil prices come from weaker global growth rather than geopolitical normalization, the benefit to margins could be offset by softer passenger demand.

FedEx

Market narrative: A more stable geopolitical backdrop could support global trade flows, business confidence and shipping volumes. FedEx would benefit if de-escalation translated into stronger cross-border activity.

Fundamentals: FedEx remains a cash-generative logistics franchise, helped by efficiency programs and network optimization. MarketScreener's valuation data implies that investors are already pricing in some recovery, but not a full cyclical boom.

Valuation: MarketScreener shows FedEx at around 18.9x 2026E earnings, 0.98x EV/Sales and 8.4x EV/EBITDA. The valuation is reasonable, but not especially cheap after the stock's recent recovery.

Sentiment: FedEx's market capitalization is up sharply for the 2026, reflecting a strong rebound in expectations. The market remains constructive, but not euphoric: the stock now needs actual volume improvement to justify further upside.

Risk: Volumes may stay subdued even if geopolitical risks fade. A more stable geopolitical backdrop is helpful, but FedEx still needs a real recovery in trade, industrial activity and parcel demand.

Caterpillar

Market narrative: Geopolitical stability tends to encourage industrial investment, mining activity, infrastructure spending and energy projects. Caterpillar is a high-quality cyclical beneficiary of that environment.

Fundamentals: Caterpillar remains one of the strongest industrial franchises in the world, with a long record of profitability, pricing power and shareholder returns. The issue is not quality, it is valuation.

Valuation: This is the most expensive stock in the basket on MarketScreener data. Caterpillar trades at around 39.6x 2026E earnings, 6.27x EV/Sales and 28.9x EV/EBITDA. That is a demanding valuation for a cyclical industrial company, even one of very high quality.

Sentiment: Sentiment is already very strong, with a major rise in market capitalization for the 2026 period, partly driven by an AI ‘HALO' effect (Heavy Assets Low Obsolescence, those stocks that are not dependent on the latest innovation), as investors value its indirect exposure to power demand and backup equipment for data centers, alongside its traditional cyclical growth drivers..

Risk: The main risk is valuation plus cyclicality. If the industrial cycle slows, Caterpillar could face both earnings pressure and multiple compression. In the article, this should be framed as a quality cyclical, not a cheap cyclical.

Nike

Market narrative: Improving consumer confidence, smoother supply chains and a healthier global demand backdrop could support discretionary spending and athleticwear demand.

Fundamentals: Nike remains one of the strongest consumer brands globally, but the company is still dealing with brand momentum issues, competitive pressure and execution challenges. The macro backdrop could help, but the recovery is not purely geopolitical.

Valuation: Nike trades at around 29.5x 2026E earnings, 1.47x EV/Sales and 19.4x EV/EBITDA. The stock is cheaper than during its premium-growth years, but it is not cheap on absolute earnings or EV/EBITDA multiples.

Sentiment: Nike is one of the clearest laggards in the basket. Market capitalization is down sharply for the recent period, reflecting lower expectations and a major reset in investor confidence. This makes Nike a potential recovery/re-rating.

Risk: Many challenges are company-specific rather than geopolitical. Product innovation, wholesale strategy, competition and brand heat matter more than the geopolitical backdrop. De-escalation may help the consumer environment, but it will not fix execution by itself.

The Walt Disney Company

Market narrative: Lower uncertainty could boost tourism, travel, leisure spending and advertising confidence. Disney offers exposure to parks, experiences, streaming and media assets.

Fundamentals: Walt Disney's asset base remains unique: theme parks, franchises, studios, ESPN and streaming. The financial story is improving, especially around streaming economics, but the company is still navigating media disruption and consumer-spending sensitivity.

Valuation: Disney trades at around 17.2x 2026E earnings, 2.09x EV/Sales and 9.5x EV/EBITDA. This is one of the more balanced valuations in the basket: not distressed, but reasonable relative to Disney's historical premium and asset quality.

Sentiment: Sentiment is still cautious. Investors remain focused on streaming competition, linear TV pressure and consumer weakness. That leaves room for a re-rating if parks stay resilient and streaming profitability continues to improve.

Risk: Consumer spending remains the key driver. Parks and experiences are high-quality assets, but travel and leisure budgets are cyclical. Media and streaming also remain highly competitive.

Honorable Mention: Amazon

Market narrative: Amazon could benefit from stronger trade flows, lower logistics costs and healthier consumer demand. It also has a separate growth engine in cloud computing, advertising and AI infrastructure.

Fundamentals: Amazon remains one of the highest-quality businesses in the market. MarketScreener forecasts 2026E EBITDA margin of around 25.6% and net margin of around 11.5%, showing the continued mix shift toward higher-margin businesses such as AWS and advertising.

Valuation: MarketScreener shows Amazon at around 27.4x 2026E earnings, 3.07x EV/Sales and 12.0x EV/EBITDA. It is still premium-priced on earnings, but the EV/EBITDA multiple looks more reasonable given the quality and growth profile.

Sentiment: Amazon remains a market favorite. The stock is not a contrarian de-escalation play; it is a quality compounder that could benefit at the margin from lower logistics costs, stronger consumption and continued cloud growth.

Risk: Much of the good news may already be reflected in the share price. The key risks are valuation, AI capex intensity, cloud-growth expectations and consumer demand.

The Basket

Delta Air Lines: lower oil / travel demand

FedEx: trade recovery / shipping volumes

Caterpillar: industrial growth / infrastructure

Nike: consumer confidence / discretionary rebound

Disney: travel & leisure / streaming improvement

Amazon: logistics costs / consumer demand / AI and cloud quality

A diversified way to ride the wave of a positive scenario driven by lower geopolitical risk, economic relief, and normalizing global activity.

The most direct macro beneficiaries are Delta and FedEx. The most contrarian recovery names are Nike and Disney. Caterpillar is the highest-quality industrial play but looks expensive. Amazon is a strong honorable mention, but more as a premium-quality compounder than a pure de-escalation trade.