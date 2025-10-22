flatexDEGIRO recorded a sharp acceleration in its results in Q3 2025, with net income up 57% y-o-y to €39m, compared with €25m in the same period of 2024.



Quarterly revenue amounted to €132m, up 18% compared to the same period a year earlier. This growth was driven by a 34% increase in brokerage revenues to €86m, notably thanks to higher transaction volumes and an increase in the average commission per transaction, which rose from €4.32 to €4.83 (+12%).



EBITDA rose 51% to €69m, operating income (EBIT) reached €57m (+63%), while operating expenses fell 13% to €43m, thanks in particular to a 38% reduction in administrative costs.



For the first nine months of the year, flatexDEGIRO posted net income of €121m, up 41%, on revenue of €410m (+16%).



We have maintained the positive momentum of previous quarters. [...] By launching crypto trading and securities lending, we are expanding our offering and strengthening our competitive position, management said.



Buoyed by these results, flatexDEGIRO is raising its annual targets for the second time in 2025: revenue is now expected to be between €530m and €550m (compared to a previous range of €500m to €520m announced in July), with net income between €150m and €160m, compared with €125m to €140m previously.