Florent Menegaux Reappointed as Managing General Partner of Michelin

Michelin has announced that the Société Auxiliaire de Gestion (SAGES), in its capacity as non-managing general partner of the Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (CGEM), has decided to renew Florent Menegaux’s mandate as managing general partner.

The Michelin supervisory board unanimously approved this decision on January 12, paving the way for Florent Menegaux’s mandate to be renewed for a maximum term of four years, effective from the scheduled expiry date following the next General Meeting.



Meanwhile, as Yves Chapot has chosen not to seek renewal of his mandate, SAGES has decided to propose the appointment of Philippe Jacquin as non-managing general partner. The corresponding draft resolution will be submitted at the General Meeting on May 22.