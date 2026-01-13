Florent Menegaux Reappointed as Managing General Partner of Michelin
Michelin has announced that the Société Auxiliaire de Gestion (SAGES), in its capacity as non-managing general partner of the Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (CGEM), has decided to renew Florent Menegaux’s mandate as managing general partner.
The Michelin supervisory board unanimously approved this decision on January 12, paving the way for Florent Menegaux’s mandate to be renewed for a maximum term of four years, effective from the scheduled expiry date following the next General Meeting.
Meanwhile, as Yves Chapot has chosen not to seek renewal of his mandate, SAGES has decided to propose the appointment of Philippe Jacquin as non-managing general partner. The corresponding draft resolution will be submitted at the General Meeting on May 22.
Presently, Florent Menegaux is Chief Executive Officer at Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA and Chief Executive Officer for Manufacture Française des Pneumatiques Michelin SCA and Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP at Compagnie Financiere du Groupe Michelin (both are subsidiaries of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA).
In his past career Florent Menegaux occupied the position of General Manager of Exel Logistics France and General Manager-General Cargo Transport at XPO Logistics Europe SA.
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin is one of the world leaders in manufacturing and marketing of tires. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale and distribution of tires (83%): mainly replacement tires (37% of net sales), long-distance transport tires (20%), specialty tires (17%; for agricultural and civil engineering machinery, aircraft, etc.) and original equipment tires for passenger cars and two-wheels (9%);
- development of connected solutions (12%): offers adapted to the new economic, human and environmental challenges of fleet managers and other public or private mobility players, offers to accompany travel and journeys (Michelin and Robert Parker gastronomic guides, tourist guides and applications such as ViaMichelin);
- development of polymer composite solutions (5%): high-tech solutions in the fields of seals, belts and technical fabrics, developed thanks to Michelin's unique expertise in the physics and chemistry of materials, and aimed at a variety of sectors such as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies and healthcare.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (9.5%), Europe (26.5%), North America (38.6%) and other (25.4%).
