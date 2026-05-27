Flow Traders shares plunged in Amsterdam today (currently down 14%), after ING downgraded them from "hold" to "sell," cutting its 12-month target price from EUR28.77 to EUR24.90 for the exchange-traded product (ETP) market-making specialist.

"Flow Traders suspended its dividend two years ago to build up its trading capital and stem the loss of market share," noted the Dutch bank, which believes this strategy has failed to yield results.



"Flow Traders continues to lose market share despite a 90% increase in its USD capital base and investments in personnel and IT," the bank observed.



As the company prepares to host a CMD on June 23, ING expressed "little confidence in its credibility, as Flow Traders has failed to meet any of the targets set during its previous CMD in 2022."