Flutter Entertainment is one of the world's largest online sports betting and iGaming operator, with market-leading positions in the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, and Australia. Flutter, which operates one of the world's largest betting exchanges, now needs to explore new opportunities like prediction markets, which are attracting growing interest. However, rising competition from DraftKings and BetMGM makes this more challenging. Let's take a closer look.

Flutter operates within the global gambling market projected to generate $368 billion in 2030, growing at an 8% CAGR. The largest segment, casinos and casino games, is expected to account for $226.90 billion in 2025, while the US - Flutter’s most important growth market - will lead globally with $121.29 billion in revenue. The sector is forecast to reach 1.1 billion users by 2029, with an average revenue per user of $375.52 and 13% penetration in 2025. Sports betting, Flutter’s core revenue driver, continues to expand sharply, climbing from $30.64 billion in 2017 to an estimated $77.18 billion in 2025, and projected to hit nearly $95 billion by 2029, driven by ongoing legalization, product innovation, and digital adoption in regulated markets.

Flutter operates within three main product categories: sportsbook, iGaming, and other offerings such as betting exchanges, daily fantasy sports (DFS), and pari-mutuel wagering. In 2024, sportsbook accounted for 56% of revenue, iGaming for 40%, and other products for 4%, with 91% of group revenue generated online and supported by a network of 1,150 retail shops across the UK, Ireland, Italy, and Serbia.

Flutter’s sportsbook, led by FanDuel, Sportsbet, and Sky Betting & Gaming, offers fixed-odds betting on sporting events, earning revenue from the margin between odds and payouts, as well as real-money deposits and early cash-outs. iGaming spans house-backed casino games, bingo, and slots, where revenue comes from the “hold,” and peer-to-peer formats like poker and rummy, where commissions depend on player liquidity. Through its Sisal brand, Flutter also runs lotteries in Italy, Turkey, and Morocco under fixed-term concessions.

Other products include Betfair’s betting exchange, FanDuel and Junglee’s DFS, TVG’s horse racing wagering, and B2B pricing and risk services. This multi-product model lets Flutter tailor offerings to local regulations while leveraging its scale, proprietary content, and brand strength across online and retail channels.

Flutter, the industry leader with 13.9 million Average Monthly Players, is expanding its footprint with two major deals: a 56% stake in Brazil’s NSX Group, operator of Betnacional, for $320 million, and the $2.4 billion purchase of Italy’s Snaitech, both set to close in 2025.

Flutter is positioned to capture the next wave of growth in key developing markets, targeting a $40–50 billion total addressable market by 2030. Its footprint spans India (Junglee Games, PokerStars), Central and Eastern Europe (MaxBet, Adjarabet), Latin America (Betfair, PokerStars, Betnacional), and Turkey and North Africa (Sisal, Promosport, MDJS), giving it strong exposure to high-population regions with expanding online betting and gaming opportunities.

In 2024, the U.S. was the largest and fastest-growing market, generating $5.73 billion (41% of revenue) via FanDuel and TVG, with leading shares in online sports betting (44%) and iGaming (25%) in active states. The U.K. and Ireland contributed $3.6 billion (26%), supported by major online brands and 563 Paddy Power shops. The International division brought in $3.26 billion (23%) from over 100 markets, boosted by the 51% acquisition of Serbia’s MaxBet, while Australia’s Sportsbet generated $1.4 billion (10%) through its broad betting portfolio.

Flutter’s revenue follows predictable seasonal trends, with U.S. sports betting and DFS peaking during major leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA, and dipping in their off-seasons. Global events such as the FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championship, and major boxing matches drive short-term spikes. While sportsbook results hinge on event timing and outcomes, iGaming is less tied to the sports calendar, and the group’s broad product mix helps offset seasonality from any single event.

Flutter posted a stronger-than-expected Q2 2025, with revenue climbing 16% YoY to $4.19 billion, 1.4% above consensus. The U.S. led growth, up 17% to $1.79 billion, fueled by a 42% surge in iGaming and an 11% gain in sports betting, supported by higher stakes (+7%). However, competitors outpaced Flutter, with BetMGM and DraftKings growing 36% and 37% respectively, trimming Flutter’s U.S. sports betting share to 41% from 43% in Q1, though iGaming share held steady at 27%. U.S. EBITDA jumped 54% to $400 million, with margins widening by 530 bps to 22.3%, helped by a reduction in marketing spend versus last year’s North Carolina launch and with budgets shifted to H2.

International revenue rose 15% to $2.4 billion, but organic growth was just 4%, with most gains coming from acquisitions (Snai, NSX). iGaming grew 14%, offsetting a 5% decline in sports betting due to post-Euro 2024 comps. Southern Europe and Africa (+16% organic) led regional growth, while the UK/Ireland was flat and Brazil fell sharply (-40% organic) amid re-registration hurdles and weak sports results. Adjusted EBITDA for the group rose 25% to $919 million, but reported net income plunged 88% to $37 million on non-cash charges tied to the Fox option revaluation ($81 million) and amortization of acquired intangibles ($209 million). Despite raising full-year guidance to $17.26 billion in revenue and $3.295 billion in EBITDA, the stock slid about 9% as market share concerns overshadowed the headline beat.

Flutter stays a global leader in online betting with strong U.S. and international positions. Growth should benefit from new acquisitions and emerging markets, but rising competition in U.S. sports betting will test its momentum. Long term, regulatory expansion and product innovation keep its $40–50 billion market target in play.