Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

flydubai to reduce staff pay for three months due to coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 10:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Flydubai airplane is pictured in the sky over Dubai

United Arab Emirates carrier flydubai will reduce pay for its employees for three months from April due to the impact of the global coronavirus crisis on its business, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

Airlines around the world have been hammered by the outbreak that has virtually halted international travel. Flydubai has suspended scheduled operations.

"This decision has not been taken lightly. It has been made to offer some stability at a time of uncertainty and to minimise the impact on all its employees when the normal pattern of life has been disrupted," the spokeswoman told Reuters.

The spokeswoman did not say how much pay would be cut by but said senior employees would contribute a greater share and that measures had been taken to reduce the impact on junior staff. Other employee benefits would not be affected, she said.

Fellow Dubai state airline Emirates, which has also suspended passenger flights, has already said staff wages would be temporarily reduced.

When asked if flydubai would seek state assistance, the spokeswoman said the airline continued to manage its liquidity carefully.

"We are working closely with our financial partners and key stakeholders including our aircraft lessors, financial institutions and airport authorities to explore different options in these unprecedented times."

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Susan Fenton and Jane Merriman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:52aGreat time for long-term investors to put money into U.S. - Mnuchin
RE
10:50aJ&J, U.S. government plan 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine
RE
10:36aU.S. dollar rallies as global easing policies give short-term reprieve
RE
10:36aU.S. dollar rallies as global easing policies give short-term reprieve
RE
10:30aWall St. gains as investors weigh stimulus against shutdown
RE
10:27aflydubai to reduce staff pay for three months due to coronavirus
RE
10:22aWorld equity markets edge higher despite oil plunge to 2002 lows
RE
10:22aWorld equity markets edge higher despite oil plunge to 2002 lows
RE
10:22aTSX drops on oil plunge as coronavirus hits demand
RE
10:20aWorld equity markets edge higher despite oil plunge to 2002 lows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rate by most in five years to support virus-hit economy
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines in talks to hire Millstein for aid advice
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Expects Lower 1Q Revenue as Coronavi..
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG says British Airways extends ..
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : sets 2050 'net zero' carbon goal after investor pressure

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group