Flynas orders 25 additional aircraft from Airbus

The Saudi low-cost carrier is increasing its commitments to the A330neo and A321neo programs to support the expansion of its domestic, regional and long-haul network.

Airbus said that flynas has confirmed an additional order for 5 Airbus A330-900s and 20 A321neos, bringing its total commitment to the European planemaker to 235 aircraft.



The airline currently operates a fleet of 67 Airbus aircraft and said these purchases will support the growth of its operations in Saudi Arabia, as well as the development of its flynas Syria subsidiary.



This fleet expansion is intended to support the opening of new markets and strengthen the carrier's operating capabilities, against a backdrop shaped by the kingdom's tourism projects and the hosting of the 2030 World Expo and the 2034 FIFA World Cup.



Shortly before 4 p.m., Airbus shares were up a little more than 5%, still benefiting from its surprise announcement: a €5bn share buyback over the next three years.