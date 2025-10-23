Fnac Darty reported Q3 2025 revenue of €2,488.3m, up 1.6% LFL y-o-y, and up 34.6% on a reported basis, including the acquisition of Unieuro.



This growth was driven by strong momentum across all geographic regions, with LFL growth of 1.7% in France and 1.3% in the rest of Europe. The quarter was marked by strong demand linked to the back-to-school season, the successful launch of a new game console, and the ramp-up of services activities.



Online sales continued to grow and now account for 20% of the Group's total revenue, driven in particular by the development of the omnichannel model (Click & Collect), which accounts for nearly 50% of online sales.



In addition, it reports that its gross margin increased by +50bp between the end-September 2024 and the end-September 2025 on a comparable basis, mainly due to the growing contribution of services, which largely offset the unfavorable effect of the product mix over the period.



"We had a very solid quarter, supported in particular by our services activities and online sales," confirmed Enrique Martinez, CEO of Fnac Darty. He also highlighted "the resumption of a product renewal cycle" and the encouraging start to the "Beyond everyday" strategic plan, notably with the launch of the Darty brand in Portugal.



Fnac Darty confirms its annual guidance, targeting a 15bp increase in the comparable operating margin to 2% by the end of 2025.