Fnac Darty has announced that it has reached an agreement with the Trustee of the Comet pension fund in the United Kingdom and Canada Life UK to fully insure the fund's liabilities through a comprehensive buy-in valued at £330 million.

"This transaction secures the long-term benefits for all scheme members by transferring the financial risk of future payments to a leading insurer," stated the retailer specializing in electronics, appliances, and cultural goods.

"This marks a major milestone in Fnac Darty's risk reduction strategy, providing greater visibility over associated costs and further strengthening the group's long-term liquidity position," the French company continued.

According to the terms of the agreement with the Trustee, this operation has no significant impact on Fnac Darty's cash position. The benefits for scheme members remain unchanged under the deal.