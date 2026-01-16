Fnac Darty: VESA Equity Investment Falls Below 30%
VESA Equity Investment, a company controlled by Czech billionaire Daniel Kěetínský, has notified the AMF that, as of December 29, it has fallen below the thresholds of 30% of the share capital and voting rights in Fnac Darty.
The declarant specified that, as of that date and as of today, it holds 8,448,839 Fnac Darty shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 28.46% of the capital and voting rights of the consumer electronics, household appliances, and cultural products retail group.
This crossing of thresholds is exclusively the result of an adjustment in the number of shares actually covered by the "cash-settled share forward" contract, which currently stands at 2,789 Fnac Darty shares.
Fnac Darty is No. 1 in France for distribution of cultural and leisure products. The group's activity is organized into 4 divisions:
- distribution of cultural and IT products and consumer electronics: books, toys, gaming consoles, music CDs, telephones, IT products (computers, tablets, peripherals, software, etc.), hi-fi products (televisions, stereo systems, DVD readers and recorders), cameras and video recorders, MP3 players, DVD films, household appliances, etc. The company operates through a network of stores (owned nearly 1,000 points of sale as of the end of 2023 worldwide) and via the Internet;
- sales of photo developing services;
- distribution of event tickets: concerts, theater productions, operas, expositions, circuses, museums, etc.;
- travel sales (Fnac Voyages).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France and Switzerland (78.7%), Iberian Peninsula (9.9%), Belgium and Luxembourg (7.5%) and Italy (3.9%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.