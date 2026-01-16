The declarant specified that, as of that date and as of today, it holds 8,448,839 Fnac Darty shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 28.46% of the capital and voting rights of the consumer electronics, household appliances, and cultural products retail group.

This crossing of thresholds is exclusively the result of an adjustment in the number of shares actually covered by the "cash-settled share forward" contract, which currently stands at 2,789 Fnac Darty shares.