Fnac Darty: VESA Equity Investment Falls Below 30%

VESA Equity Investment, a company controlled by Czech billionaire Daniel Kěetínský, has notified the AMF that, as of December 29, it has fallen below the thresholds of 30% of the share capital and voting rights in Fnac Darty.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/16/2026 at 09:07 am EST

The declarant specified that, as of that date and as of today, it holds 8,448,839 Fnac Darty shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 28.46% of the capital and voting rights of the consumer electronics, household appliances, and cultural products retail group.



This crossing of thresholds is exclusively the result of an adjustment in the number of shares actually covered by the "cash-settled share forward" contract, which currently stands at 2,789 Fnac Darty shares.