Focus Entertainment signs publishing partnership with Day 4 Night Studios

Focus Entertainment Publishing, a subsidiary of PULLUP Entertainment, has announced a global publishing agreement with independent studio Day 4 Night Studios for Bradley the Badger, a satirical action-adventure title.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/10/2026 at 12:12 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Unveiled during the 2025 Game Awards, the title quickly garnered interest from both players and the industry. According to the publisher, it climbed into the top ten most-wishlisted games on Steam (an online content distribution platform) within a week of its announcement.



The project is led by Christian Cantamessa and Davide Soliani, two prominent figures in the sector. Under the terms of this agreement, Focus Entertainment will support the development and global marketing of the game.



For Focus Entertainment, this partnership aligns with its strategy to support experienced creators and high-potential original IPs, while strengthening its portfolio of premium games.