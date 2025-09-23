The US stock market has returned to FOMO mode, which stands for Fear Of Missing Out. In this case, it refers to the secular bull market surrounding investments in artificial intelligence. The AI theme is set to grow by 53% in 2025, as we will see a little later. It is also an increasingly pronounced ecosystem of the exclusive few.

I didn't have time this morning to look up whether anyone, anywhere, keeps a file of the cross-links that are being forged in American technology. But I think I can safely say that this little world has increasingly converging interests, reinforced by tens of billions of dollars of funding and the blessing of the White House. After planning to invest $5 billion in Intel, Nvidia has just announced a $100 billion investment in OpenAI. OpenAI is funded by Microsoft and is developing its own chips with Broadcom and TSMC. TSMC has big plans with Softbank, which is a major funder of OpenAI and is cooperating with Oracle on the Stargate project. Oracle has become the cornerstone of TikTok in the United States and is becoming a major player in data centres alongside Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft. Oracle's key customers include OpenAI, Meta, xAI, Nvidia and AMD. I'll stop there, but there are of course dozens of connections. Even Apple, which has been lagging behind in AI, has ended up trying to join the pack by exploring cooperation with Alphabet, or even buying out an existing player such as Perplexity or Mistral.

In the United States, this bloc is worth trillions of dollars and, beyond the façade of competition, its interests are highly convergent. This is all the more true since all the leaders have pledged allegiance to Donald Trump as part of a Faustian pact that guarantees them considerable freedom of action as long as they support the White House's policies. If you are interested in this topic, the major American tech media outlet Wired began publishing a series of brilliant articles last night on the consequences of such a radical turnaround.

On the stock market, this mass has an undeniable pull. The Nasdaq 100, which lagged behind until the end of spring, has now regained the lead in gains on Wall Street. Up 18% this year, it is four points ahead of the S&P 500. Another illustration is the Roundhill Generative AI ETF, which is up 53% in 2025. That's three times better than the Nasdaq 100.

The result is that trading sessions on Wall Street are following a similar pattern: equities are rising thanks to technology, and for good reason, as we have just seen, while bonds are falling because the market is wondering whether the Fed will have enough leeway with regard to inflation to continue cutting rates this year. Alberto Musalem (St. Louis Fed) and Beth Hammack (Cleveland Fed) believe that the central bank should be cautious about rate cuts, while Raphael Bostic, president of the Atlanta Fed, thinks that no further easing is necessary in 2025. Going against the grain but perfectly in line with his role, the new governor Stephen Miran, a Donald Trump supporter, argued for more aggressive rate cuts. Several other Fed members are scheduled to speak today, including Chairman Jerome Powell, who will speak later this afternoon.

In Europe, stock markets were tinged with light red yesterday. The Stoxx Europe 600 index lost 0.1% despite support from the semiconductor industry and its spearhead, ASML. The Old Continent's automotive industry suffered another blow with the downward revision of Porsche AG's ambitions, which led its parent company Volkswagen to revise its targets.

In Asia-Pacific this morning, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Australia are trading higher. The situation is more complicated in China, where Hong Kong is down 1.2% as a potentially destructive cyclone approaches the city. India is down 0.4% as the rupee rises against the dollar, while Washington and New Delhi have still not reached a customs agreement. European leading indicators are slightly bullish.

GBP / USD : US$1.35

: US$1.35 Gold : US$3,753.77

: US$3,753.77 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$66.12

: US$66.12 United States 10 years : 4.14%

: 4.14% BITCOIN: US$112,923

In corporate news:

KBC Group is reportedly exploring acquisitions of ABN Amro Bank and Ethias NV to expand its presence in the European financial sector.

is reportedly exploring acquisitions of ABN Amro Bank and Ethias NV to expand its presence in the European financial sector. Heineken has acquired FIFCO's beverage and retail businesses in Central America in a deal valued at $3.2 billion.

has acquired FIFCO's beverage and retail businesses in Central America in a deal valued at $3.2 billion. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena successfully closed its public tender offer for Mediobanca with an 86.3% shareholder take-up.

Generali has had its Insurance Financial Strength (IFS) rating upgraded by Fitch to 'AA-' with a stable outlook.

has had its Insurance Financial Strength (IFS) rating upgraded by Fitch to 'AA-' with a stable outlook. EQL Pharma AB anticipates Q2 sales to approach 90 MSEK and projects its full-year 2025/26 EBITDA margin to be nearer to 20% rather than 25% owing to delivery delays.

anticipates Q2 sales to approach 90 MSEK and projects its full-year 2025/26 EBITDA margin to be nearer to 20% rather than 25% owing to delivery delays. Ascelia Pharma aims to generate around 30 million Swedish kronor by conducting a directed new share issue.

aims to generate around 30 million Swedish kronor by conducting a directed new share issue. Nvidia invested up to $100 billion in OpenAI, boosting Wall Street indexes to record highs.

invested up to $100 billion in OpenAI, boosting Wall Street indexes to record highs. Walt Disney has reinstated "Jimmy Kimmel Live" after a suspension due to controversial comments about Charlie Kirk.

has reinstated "Jimmy Kimmel Live" after a suspension due to controversial comments about Charlie Kirk. Boeing secures deals with Uzbekistan Airways for up to 22 Dreamliners worth over $8 billion.

