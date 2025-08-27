The Foot Locker sporting goods chain posted a non-GAAP loss of $0.27 per share for Q2 2025, down from $0.05 a year earlier, with its gross margin down 50bp.
Sales declined 2.4% to $1.85bn (-3.7% excluding currency effects). Comparable sales declined 2%, but growth of 1.4% in North America partially offset declines in Europe and Asia Pacific.
"Our results reflect a challenging operating environment and trends of low store traffic, particularly in our WSS and international businesses," said CEO Mary Dillon.
She also welcomed shareholder approval of Dick's Sporting Goods' acquisition of Foot Locker, a merger that is expected to be finalized on September 8, with all required regulatory approvals having been received.
Foot Locker: losses widened ahead of merger with Dick's
Published on 08/27/2025 at 09:53 am EDT - Modified on 08/27/2025 at 09:53 am EDT
