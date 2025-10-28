On Wednesday, the Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points. The Fed must continue to navigate between inflation that remains above target and the risks of a deteriorating job market. All this at a time when the lack of economic statistics reduces visibility.

97.8%. That is the probability that the Fed will cut interest rates by a quarter of a point on Wednesday, according to the CME's Fedwatch tool. In other words, there is not much suspense.

If we take a quick look back, Jerome Powell made what is known in the jargon as a pivot in Jackson Hole in August. That's when he opened the door to a resumption of rate cuts in the face of the risk of a deterioration in the job market.

Priority on employment

The US job market is currently in a rather strange equilibrium, with the unemployment rate remaining fairly stable, but at the same time job creation has slowed significantly.

First, there is a decline in labor supply due to reduced immigration. Against this, there is less demand for labor from companies, which are freezing hiring, although not laying off employees. This is known as a "low hiring, low firing" equilibrium.

This is a somewhat precarious balance which, for the Fed, could ultimately lead to a rise in unemployment. It should be remembered that the Fed has a dual mandate: price stability and maximum employment. Since the summer, the second part of the mandate has clearly been given priority.

However, inflation is still far from the target. The latest CPI, published on Friday, showed a 3% year-on-year increase, excluding food and energy. While fears of a sharp rise in inflation caused by tariffs are no longer relevant, the report nevertheless shows that the price of goods has risen at its fastest pace since the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Fed considers that price increases linked to tariffs will only be temporary. It can therefore look beyond them and resume rate cuts. Especially since, if we consider a neutral rate of 3% (the consensus estimate), monetary policy is still restrictive.

Agendas are emptying

Since the shutdown began on October 1, most economic data is no longer being published, leaving both investors and the Fed in the dark.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) nevertheless called back some of its employees to work for the September CPI. This figure is essential because it is needed to adjust social security benefits.

On Friday, just after this statistic was released, the White House warned that there would be no inflation data next month. This is because BLS employees have not collected or processed any data this month for the October report. The CPI released on Friday is therefore likely to be the last one before the Fed's December meeting.

Regarding employment, the same issue is likely to arise for the October report, which is theoretically due to be released on November 7. It should be noted that the September report, expected on October 3, was not published.

The Fed is therefore trying to move forward in the dark. While there are risks on both sides of its mandate, it is facing a data shortage that is preventing it from seeing more clearly and achieving a greater degree of certainty.

Adding to this uncertainty, the Wall Street Journal last week revealed that the Fed had lost access to employment data from ADP.