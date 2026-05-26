Tim Duy, Chief US Economist at SGH Macro Advisors, believes that the central question is no longer when the Fed can cut rates, but rather whether it should instead prepare investors for a further rate hike if inflation remains stubbornly high.

This shift comes as Kevin Warsh has been sworn in at the helm of the Fed, promising a "regime change" at the world's most important central bank. For Tim Duy, the Powell era was primarily defined by a "least regret" approach, more concerned with defending the employment side of the mandate than proactively driving inflation down to 2%. While this strategy kept the economy near full employment, it came at the cost of inflation remaining above its target level for five years.



Within this new framework, rising energy and commodity costs, fueled by Middle East tensions, are heightening the risk of a more persistent inflationary shock. Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who had remained relatively supportive of rate cuts in recent months, already said last week that the central bank should no longer present monetary easing as its most likely next move.



According to Tim Duy, a rational Fed should now consider a hike as early as September, or even lay the groundwork as soon as the June meeting, with a less accommodative statement. However, the primary headwind remains political, as monetary tightening ahead of the midterm elections scheduled for November would expose Kevin Warsh to criticism from Donald Trump.



For the markets, the adjustment is already underway, with rate cut expectations now not on the table and the risk of a hike returning to center stage. However, Tim Duy also suggests keeping an eye on Scott Bessent, who could emerge as a "shadow Chair" by channeling White House pressure on rates, public debt, and bond markets should Kevin Warsh move to tighten monetary policy before the midterms.