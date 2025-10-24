Ford Motor reported better-than-expected quarterly results but lowered its outlook for 2025 following a fire at a plant owned by its aluminum supplier Novelis in New York. The incident, which is affecting pickup truck and SUV production, is expected to cost between $1.5bn and $2bn, although the automaker expects a partial recovery as early as next year. Ford forecasts adjusted operating profit (EBIT) of between $6bn and $6.5bn for 2025, down from a previous range of $6.5bn to $7.5bn, with adjusted cash flow of between $2bn and $3bn. In extended trading, the stock fell about 1%.

CEO Jim Farley said production of the affected models would be gradually increased as soon as the aluminum supply stabilized. Ford announced the addition of 1,000 jobs at its Michigan and Kentucky plants in 2026 to offset the estimated loss of 50,000 vehicles. According to management, the damaged part of the Novelis site is expected to restart by the end of the year. CFO Sherry House said that without this incident, Ford would have raised its EBIT forecast to over $8bn.

However, Q3 results confirm a solid performance. Adjusted EPS was 45 cents, compared with 36 cents expected, for total revenue of $50.5bn, up 9% y-o-y. Net income reached $2.4bn, nearly triple last year's figure. Ford also benefited from the extension of a customs countermeasure decided by Washington, which should halve the impact of taxes on its vehicles produced in the US. The group is also maintaining its investments at around $9bn and confirming its target of $1bn in savings this year as part of its Ford+ plan.