On Tuesday Ford CEO Jim Farley warned that sales of 100%-electric vehicles could be halved in the US as early as October, with the end of federal tax incentives. The market share of EVs, expected to reach a record 10%-12% in September, could thus fall back to around 5%. The elimination of the tax credit of up to $7,500, decided as part of the Trump administration's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," is upsetting the balance of the automotive market.

Farley pointed out that consumers appreciate the qualities of electric models, such as speed, efficiency, and no fuel costs, but are put off by prices that are considered too high, often exceeding $70,000. The F-150 Lightning pickup truck, which sometimes costs over $90,000, and the Mustang Mach-E SUV are among the vehicles affected. The executive believes that hybrids are currently a more realistic option for buyers facing budget constraints. Farley acknowledged that Ford will have to adapt its strategy, particularly regarding the use of its battery plants and production capacity, in a context of less favorable and more unpredictable public policies.