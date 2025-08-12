Published on 08/12/2025 at 02:23 am EDT - Modified on 08/12/2025 at 02:34 am EDT

Ford has announced an investment of around $5bn to develop the Ford Universal EV Platform and a new production system for manufacturing a range of affordable electric vehicles.

The project includes $2bn to modernize the Louisville, Kentucky, plant, where a four-door entry-level electric pickup truck priced around $30,000 will be assembled starting in 2027, and $3bn for BlueOval Battery Park Michigan, dedicated to prismatic LFP batteries.

The project will create or secure nearly 4,000 jobs. The new architecture reduces the number of parts by 20%, fasteners by 25% and assembly time by 15%, while improving ergonomics, quality and costs.

This model will offer more space than the Toyota RAV4 and performance comparable to the Mustang EcoBoost.