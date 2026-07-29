Ford posted quarterly earnings that topped expectations and raised its 2026 financial targets despite a decline in revenue. The automaker is benefiting from improved operating efficiency and an expected rebound in its core businesses. The stock rose more than 6% in after-hours trading.

Ford reported Q2 adjusted EPS of 42 cents, beating the 35 cents expected by analysts, while automotive revenue came in at $44.89bn, slightly below forecasts. The company credited the performance to improved operating efficiency, firm pricing, and a higher mix of more profitable vehicles. It now expects full-year adjusted EBIT of $10bn-$11bn, up from $8.5bn-$10.5bn previously, and raised its adjusted free cash flow target to $6bn-$7bn.



The improvement reflects, amongst other factors, an early refund of $500m in tariffs and better prospects for Ford Blue, the internal-combustion vehicle business, as well as its fleet division. Ford is also trimming expected losses at its Model e electric-vehicle unit to about $4bn. Despite the gains, the group posted a net loss of $1.3bn in Q2, mainly due to $4.2bn in one-time charges tied to restructuring its electric-vehicle operations.



The automaker also reaffirmed its goal of cutting about $1bn in material and warranty costs in 2026. It said the gradual normalization of F-Series pickup production, after disruptions at supplier Novelis, should support results in the second half. Ford now expects to recapture about $2.5bn in lost sales stemming from those issues, while several analysts say the second quarter marks a trough before a return to growth momentum.