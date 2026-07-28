Ford raises its annual forecast after a better-than-expected quarter

Ford posted quarterly earnings above expectations and raised its financial targets for 2026, despite a decline in revenue. The automaker is benefiting from improved operating efficiency and an expected improvement in its core businesses. The stock is up more than 6% in after-hours trading

Ford reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 42 cents a share, above the 35 cents expected by analysts, while its automotive revenue came in at $44.89bn, slightly below forecasts. The automaker attributed the performance to improved operating efficiency, resilient pricing and a richer mix of higher-margin vehicles. It now raises its full-year adjusted EBIT forecast to $10-$11bn, from $8.5-$10.5bn previously, and lifts its adjusted free cash flow target to $6-$7bn.



The improvement is driven in part by an early refund of $500m in tariffs and a better outlook for Ford Blue, the business focused on internal combustion vehicles, as well as for its fleet division. Ford is also cutting expected losses at its Model e electric-vehicle unit to around $4bn. Despite those gains, the group posted a net loss of $1.3bn in the second quarter, mainly due to $4.2bn in one-off charges tied to the restructuring of its electric-vehicle operations.



The automaker also reiterated its goal of cutting about $1bn in material and warranty costs in 2026. It said the gradual normalization of F-Series pickup production, after disruptions at supplier Novelis, will support second-half results. Ford now expects to recoup about $2.5bn in lost sales following those issues, while several analysts say the second quarter marks a low point before a return to growth momentum.