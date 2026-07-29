Ford shifts into second gear and accelerates in the second quarter

Ford is especially in favor on Wall Street (+6.92%, at $15.99). The American automaker posted results that were broadly ahead of forecasts for the second quarter and even raised some of its annual financial targets.

For the April to June period, the group reported adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, versus $0.35 expected by analysts. At the same time, automotive revenue reached $44.89bn, slightly below expectations. For its part, adjusted EBIT came in at $2.5bn, well above the $2.2bn anticipated by the consensus, driven by higher net pricing and a favorable product mix.



For the full year, Ford now expects adjusted EBIT of between $10bn and $11bn, versus $8.5bn to $10.5bn previously. For its part, adjusted free cash flow is expected between $6bn and $7bn, whereas it had previously been projected at $5bn to $6bn.



Bank of America, Piper Sandler and Jefferies weigh in



Bank of America believes pricing strength and trim mix will remain a core theme in the second half, with continued momentum in off-road models and pent-up demand for the F-Series, with inventories currently representing 45 days of supply. The analysts maintained their buy rating, with a $20 price target. They think the group is operating in a favorable regulatory environment for its higher-margin truck platform. The ongoing recovery in F-Series volumes, the priority given to higher-margin trims, as well as potential customer announcements regarding Ford Energy should continue to support the stock's upside potential.



For Piper Sandler, Ford once again beat expectations and raised its guidance. The underlying business is doing well, according to the analysts, despite raw material inflation, battery plant ramp-up costs, the restart timetable for the aluminum supplier, charges tied to electric vehicles, repayment of tariffs... The analysts' estimates are rising thanks to strong demand for higher-margin vehicles, as well as the ongoing contribution from lower warranty costs and higher revenue from software and services. The price target was slightly raised to $17 from $16, with an overweight recommendation maintained.



Finally, Jefferies welcomed the $2.5bn adjusted EBIT that beat the consensus by 18% and matched its analysts' estimate. The second quarter confirms improving trends and upside potential versus the current consensus on earnings and free cash flow. The U.S. investment bank believes Ford will benefit in the second half from the recovery in F-Series/Super Duty volumes as the impact from Novelis fades. In September 2025, a Novelis site, Ford's main aluminum supplier, was hit by a fire, triggering metal shortages. Jefferies remains a buy on Ford shares and sets a $17.50 target.