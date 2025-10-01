Ford announced that it sold a total of 545,522 vehicles in the United States in Q3 2025, up 8.2% y-o-y.



In detail, sales of hybrid vehicles increased by 14.7% to 55,177 vehicles, while sales of electric vehicles rose by 30.2% to 30,612 units. Finally, sales of combustion engine cars rose by 6.3% to 459,733 units.



In its different segments, sales of vans/trucks rose 7.4% to 313,654 units, while sales of SUVs rose 9.7% to 222,601 units and sales in the "Cars" segment rose 2.5% to 9,267 units.



The stock rose nearly 1.3% when trading began in New York.