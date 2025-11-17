Ford Motor has formalized a partnership with Amazon to offer its certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles for sale online via the e-commerce giant's platform. The program enables customers to look for a vehicle, apply for financing, complete the paperwork and schedule a pickup at a participating Ford dealer. However, the purchase's completion, including the signing of the contract, will still have to be done in person, in accordance with current legislation.

This partnership expands Amazon's presence in the automotive sector, following an initial collaboration with Hyundai in 2023, which was focused on new vehicles. The unique feature of the agreement with Ford lies in the nature of the vehicles offered: they are certified pre-owned, inspected, reconditioned, and come with a manufacturer's warranty. A 14-day or 1,000-mile money-back guarantee is also included. Over 160 of the 2,900 Ford dealers in the US have expressed interest in this program, with a dozen already operational in Los Angeles, Seattle and Dallas.

In this model, dealers remain the final sellers, with Amazon acting as a digital intermediary. This framework complies with US regulations, which are stricter for the sale of new vehicles but more flexible for used vehicles. Amazon is thus strengthening its development strategy in online car sales, confirmed by recent agreements with players such as Hyundai and Hertz. Ford will also offer three levels of certification for its vehicles, with varying warranties, and will gradually roll out the service in the country's major cities.