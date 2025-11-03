Ford has announced that it sold a total of 175,584 vehicles in the US in October 2025, up 1.6% y-o-y.
In detail, sales of electrified vehicles fell by 9.3% (22,207 units), with hybrids down 4% (17,498 units) and fully electric vehicles down 24.8% (4,709 units). Finally, sales of combustion engine cars rose by 3.4% to 153,377 units.
In terms of segments, sales of vans/trucks rose by 4.9% (105,771 units), the 'Cars' segment grew by 43% (3,845 units) and sales of 'SUVs' fell by 4.7% to 65,968 vehicles.
Ford: US October sales up 1.6%
Published on 11/03/2025 at 09:42 am EST
