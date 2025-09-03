Ford reports selling 190,206 vehicles in the US in August, up 3.9% year-on-year, bringing the total for the first eight months of 2025 to over 1.49 million (+6.6%).



This growth last month was driven by EV sales, which rose 16.2% (including +14.5% for hybrids and +19.3% for electric vehicles), while sales of combustion-engine vehicles rose 2%.



Amongst different vehicle types, the automaker reported a 6.2% increase for its SUVs in August, including growth of 53.7% for the Expedition, 32% for the Bronco, and 22% for the Explorer.