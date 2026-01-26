Forgent Power said on Monday it plans to raise up to $1.62bn in its US initial public offering, targeting a top valuation of $8.83bn. The company, which specializes in electrical distribution equipment for data centers, industrial infrastructure and energy grids, plans to offer about 56 million shares at between $25 and $29 each. The listing is set for the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FPS", with Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley as lead underwriters.



The deal comes as the US IPO market shows signs of a gradual rebound after several years of subdued activity. Forgent Power joins a string of companies seeking to take advantage of a steadier equity backdrop and expectations of interest-rate cuts. The pickup has come despite lingering uncertainty over trade policy, the federal budget outlook and recent pullbacks in technology stocks, notably in the artificial intelligence sector.



Several other companies have also moved to tap the same momentum in preparing to go public. On Monday, Once Upon a Farm, co-founded by actress Jennifer Garner, and Bob's Discount Furniture laid out terms for their upcoming IPOs. EquipmentShare.com and BitGo posted notable stock-market debuts the previous week, signaling renewed investor appetite for a range of corporate profiles. Forgent Power, with its strategic position in critical infrastructure, is looking to capitalize on this favorable window to bolster its growth.