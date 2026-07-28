Rexel said its board of directors, which met on Monday, appointed Armando Martínez as a non-voting board member, with a view to putting forward his candidacy as a director at the next annual shareholders' meeting, to be held in 2027.
In his role as a non-voting board member, the former Iberdrola chief executive officer (CEO) from 2021 to 2025 will attend board meetings in an advisory capacity, while bringing the board his experience and expertise.
Armando Martínez spent his entire career at Iberdrola, where, since 1995, he held numerous senior management roles in the energy sector, including energy infrastructure, power generation, as well as relations with major industrial customers and infrastructure operators.
Rexel noted that he has significant experience in the US market, gained through management responsibilities within Iberdrola in the United States, both in network operations and in broader general management roles.
Rexel is the world's leading professional distributor of electrical equipment. Present in 17 countries, the Group offers electrical products and solutions to professionals for buildings and for residential, industrial, and tertiary infrastructures, through a multi-brand network of 1,876 outlets. The products and solutions marketed by the group are in response to demands for electrical equipment, lighting, security, climate control, communication, industrial automation, and energy savings. Net sales break down by market as follows:
- tertiary (50%): malls, sports facilities, hospitals, airports, etc.;
- industry (26%): system integrators, production site builders and equipment producers;
- residential (24%): comfort, security, and home automation.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.3%), Germany/Austria/Switzerland (11.3%), Belgium/Luxembourg/Netherlands (8%), the United Kingdom and Ireland (4.9%), Europe (4.9%), the United States (38%), North America (7.9%) and Asia/Pacific (5.7%).
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