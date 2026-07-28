Former Iberdrola CEO to join Rexel board

Rexel said its board of directors, which met on Monday, appointed Armando Martínez as a non-voting board member, with a view to putting forward his candidacy as a director at the next annual shareholders' meeting, to be held in 2027.

In his role as a non-voting board member, the former Iberdrola chief executive officer (CEO) from 2021 to 2025 will attend board meetings in an advisory capacity, while bringing the board his experience and expertise.



Armando Martínez spent his entire career at Iberdrola, where, since 1995, he held numerous senior management roles in the energy sector, including energy infrastructure, power generation, as well as relations with major industrial customers and infrastructure operators.



Rexel noted that he has significant experience in the US market, gained through management responsibilities within Iberdrola in the United States, both in network operations and in broader general management roles.