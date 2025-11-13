Forsee Power shares fell by 8% following the announcement from the smart battery systems supplier for electric vehicles, which reported third-quarter 2025 revenue of EUR24.1 million, marking a 16% year-on-year decrease.

Over the first nine months of the fiscal year, total revenue reached EUR105 million, down 7%. The company attributed this decline to lower raw material prices, which impacted product pricing, as well as delays in major project schedules.

Continuing the implementation of its RePower27 strategic plan, Forsee Power reaffirmed its 2025 targets, expecting full-year revenue between EUR120 million and EUR125 million, and an adjusted EBITDA of approximately -EUR3 million, in line with its roadmap.