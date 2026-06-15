Forsee Power to Supply Pulse Plus Rail Systems to Wabtec
Forsee Power has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Wabtec to accelerate collaboration on integrating its Pulse Plus Rail battery systems into Wabtec locomotive platforms. The partnership aims to deliver enhanced performance, increased reliability, and an optimized total cost of ownership.
Based on Toshiba's latest generation LTO cells, Forsee Power's Pulse Plus Rail system offers a lifespan of up to 20 years, exceptionally high power output, and a wide voltage range reaching up to 1,500 VDC. In addition to locomotive applications, the system supports rapid charging operations.
"Designed with advanced liquid thermal management, Pulse Plus Rail ensures an extended battery life, even under extreme conditions and highly demanding duty cycles. The system also meets the strictest safety standards," the group added.
"Engineered for ease of maintenance, the architecture provides easy access to electronic and electromechanical components while ensuring complete electrical isolation in compliance with LOTO procedures for safe maintenance operations," Forsee Power continued.
The electrical architecture is designed to meet the requirements of both freight and passenger rail applications. It also opens new opportunities in mining truck applications, another strategic market where Wabtec is a global leader in powertrain development.
Forsee Power is specialized in the design, manufacture and marketing of smart battery systems for use in the electric mobility market. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale, installation and activation of lithium-ion battery systems (96.3%): systems for use in light electric vehicles (electric bicycles, scooters and light 1- to 4-wheel vehicles), heavy vehicles (farming, construction and industrial vehicles, trucks, buses, rail vehicles, and ships), stationary energy storage units (for residential, commercial and industrial purposes), medical equipment, connected objects, home systems, robotics equipment and work tools;
- provision of services (2.5%): financing services (battery rentals), battery life cycle management services and after-sales services;
- other (1.2%).
At the end of 2025, the group had 5 production sites located in France, Poland, India, USA and China.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (12.6%), Europe (68.3%), Asia (16.9%), the United States (1.7%) and other (0.5%).
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