The stock extends a three-month rebound, holding above short-term averages and testing resistance levels near A$20.

Published on 09/28/2025 at 10:01 am EDT - Modified on 09/28/2025 at 10:03 am EDT

The mining group gained 23.7% over three months, showing investors remain engaged despite pauses in recent weeks.

Technically, prices trade above the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, confirming buyers still hold the initiative. Upward pressure is steady without being excessive.

Since late August, price action has alternated between rebounds and shallow pullbacks, reflecting hesitation but without breaking the broader recovery. The pattern reflects a consolidation after prior gains.

Key levels frame the outlook, with supports at A$18.33 and A$16.98, while resistances stand at A$19.84 and A$20.00. The bias stays constructive above the nearest support; a clear break would shift focus back to the downside.